ClearCorrect, a leading provider of clear aligners in the USAannounced today a special one-time cash-value offer for all 3Shape TRIOS users in the United States.

The offer consists of 4 clear aligner treatments, based on TRIOS scans, at a 50% discount. Signup with ClearCorrect must take place before January 31, 2018 and the treatment setups for the 4 cases must be approved by March 31, 2018. The offer is valid to all 3Shape TRIOS users only in the United States.

ClearCorrect's value-packed offer follows the recent termination of Invisalign interoperability with 3Shape TRIOS scans. ClearCorrect and 3Shape have worked together to make this unique offer for the many doctors and patients seeking to change their clear aligner treatment provider following Align's sudden decision. 3Shape and ClearCorrect are committed to helping doctors and their patients continue clear aligner treatments despite the predicament Align Technology placed them in with very short notice.

How to take advantage of this offer

New ClearCorrect users must register at https://clearcorrect.com/doctors/ using the promo code TRIOS2018. Users can learn all about how to use 3Shape TRIOS scans with ClearCorrect through an exclusive free e-learning course available at https://learn.clearcorrect.com/learn.

This offer is also available to current ClearCorrect customers in the USA who own or purchase a TRIOS scanner. Coupons will automatically be applied to the accounts of ClearCorrect customers who have previously submitted scans to ClearCorrect via the TRIOS portal. ClearCorrect customers may request coupons by contacting (888) 331-3323 and verifying TRIOS ownership by January 31, 2018.

3Shape has established a special website and hotline for 3Shape TRIOS users who have been impaired by Aligns unilateral decision to terminate TRIOS interoperability. See https://www.3shape.com/clear-aligners for more information.

3Shape remains true to its open system philosophy which makes such advantageous offers to patients and doctors possible. Aside from Orthodontics, 3Shape TRIOS provides market-leading solutions for restorative and implant treatment.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,200 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005295/en/

Contacts:

3Shape Communications

Bruce Frederic Mendel

E-mail: bruce.mendel@3shape.com

Web: www.3shape.com