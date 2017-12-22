The global automotive brake pedal position sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005104/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive brake pedal position sensor market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global automotive brake pedal position sensor market by application, including passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: regenerative braking functions measuring the position of brake pedal using PLCD sensor technology

When a vehicle slows down with the help of brakes, the kinetic energy mostly dissipates in the form of heat and becomes useless. The vehicle's kinetic energy is captured using regenerative braking system which is later converted into electricity to charge the vehicle's batteries. In traditional braking systems, brake pads generate friction with the brake motors to stop or slow the vehicle. In the case of regenerative braking systems, when the driver depresses the brake pedal of a vehicle, hybrid or electric, the brakes put the vehicle's electric motor into reverse mode and thus apply the brakes to slow the vehicle down. The motor acts as an electric generator, which stores the electricity generated into the vehicle's batteries. Friction brakes are used as a back-up for situations when the regenerative brake systems do not supply enough stopping power in hybrid vehicles.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "Fluctuating oil prices, growing environmental concerns, low running cost of vehicles and performance benefits have increased the demand for electric vehicles in the global automotive market. The growing demand in the emerging economies, such as China and India, is fueling the use of electric vehicles. Government agencies like the US Environmental Protection Agency are offering incentives to automobile manufacturers to produce low-emission vehicles. Thus, the increasing number of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles with regenerative braking systems equipped with automotive brake pedal position sensors will positively impact the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: inductive position sensor IC

Inductive position sensors are used to detect the linear and rotary motion in various industries, such as automotive, medical, and consumer applications. The sensor uses the principle of eddy current and induction in a wire loop to sense and detect the target, which slides or rotates, in this case, brake pedal. The current demand to attain high performance in heavy-duty, off-road, and motorsports vehicles is boosting the non-contacting technologies due to less wear and tear. It is also being chosen by the vehicle designers and OEMs.

Market challenge: increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs

The competitive market has compelled OEMs to bear the increase in the vehicle cost, and they cannot pass such costs to the end-consumers. Environment and safety standards are forcing OEMs to find ways to comply with regulations, while not transmitting the additional costs to the consumer. Emission control will also increase the cost of the vehicle. For instance, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association, the US CAFE standards may hike the manufacturing cost of a vehicle by USD 1,000. Such immense cost pressures are challenging OEMs to introduce advanced features of high-end car segment to the low-end and mid-end cars without hiking sticker prices.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Bosch

Continental

HELLA

Infineon Technologies

TE Connectivity

The global automotive brake pedal position sensor market includes many established manufacturers and a significant number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers. The market is also fragmented and is distinguished by the presence of global and regional vendors. As the global players are expanding their footprint in terms of quality, price, and safety, the regional players are finding it difficult to compete with the global players.

Get a sample copy of the global automotive brake pedal position sensor market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronicsresearch library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005104/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com