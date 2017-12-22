The "Europe Healthcare IT Services Market By Type (Medical Imaging, Managed Services, etc.), By Application (Healthcare Analytics, etc.), By Platform, By End User (Healthcare Provider Healthcare Payer), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, growing need to reduce paperwork and unproductive idle time, and rising demand for easy access to affordable care are also anticipated to drive healthcare IT services market in the region through 2022.

Europe healthcare IT services market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.63%, in value terms, during 2017-2022, on the back of growing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, increasing patient population base and increasing spending in healthcare industry.

Growth in Europe healthcare IT services market can also be attributed to rising demand for health and wellness monitoring, and applications such as healthcare analytics and fraud management.

Europe Healthcare IT Services Market 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of healthcare IT services market in Europe:

Healthcare IT Services Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Services (Medical Imaging, Consulting Outsourcing, Managed Services, Order Inventory Management, Document Management and Others), By Application (Healthcare Analytics, Patient Care Management, Fraud Management and Others), By Platform (Cloud based Servers, Web based Hosting and On-Premises), By End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers), By Country

Pricing Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends Developments

Growing Adoption of Healthcare Information System (HIS)

Rising Demand for Hi-tech Hospitals

Growing Demand for Population Health Management

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure

Growing Preference for Paperless Environment

Instant Return of Investment (ROI) in Healthcare

Healthcare Industry 4.0

Revolution in Big Data for Healthcare Patterns

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Healthcare IT Services Market Overview

5. Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Landscape

6. Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

7. Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Attractiveness Index

8. Germany Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

9. France Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

10. United Kingdom Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

11. Italy Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

12. Turkey Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

13. Spain Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

14. Netherlands Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

15. Belgium Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

16. Rest of Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Outlook

17. Market Dynamics

18. Market Trends Developments

19. Policy Regulatory Landscape

20. Competition Landscape

Agfa Healthcare

Allscript Healthcare Solution, Inc

Atos IT Services UK Ltd.

Becton Dickinson (BD) UK Ltd.

CGI UK

Carestream Health UK Ltd.

Cerner Limited

Egton Medical Information System (EMIS) Ltd

Epic System Corporation

GE Healthcare

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Europe Gmbh

HP, Inc.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

Mckesson UK

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Novartis UK Limited

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Syntel Europe Ltd.

Truven Health Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vptd6p/europe_healthcare?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005330/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hospital Information Systems