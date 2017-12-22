The "Europe Healthcare IT Services Market By Type (Medical Imaging, Managed Services, etc.), By Application (Healthcare Analytics, etc.), By Platform, By End User (Healthcare Provider Healthcare Payer), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, growing need to reduce paperwork and unproductive idle time, and rising demand for easy access to affordable care are also anticipated to drive healthcare IT services market in the region through 2022.
Europe healthcare IT services market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.63%, in value terms, during 2017-2022, on the back of growing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, increasing patient population base and increasing spending in healthcare industry.
Growth in Europe healthcare IT services market can also be attributed to rising demand for health and wellness monitoring, and applications such as healthcare analytics and fraud management.
Europe Healthcare IT Services Market 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of healthcare IT services market in Europe:
- Healthcare IT Services Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Services (Medical Imaging, Consulting Outsourcing, Managed Services, Order Inventory Management, Document Management and Others), By Application (Healthcare Analytics, Patient Care Management, Fraud Management and Others), By Platform (Cloud based Servers, Web based Hosting and On-Premises), By End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers), By Country
- Pricing Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends Developments
- Growing Adoption of Healthcare Information System (HIS)
- Rising Demand for Hi-tech Hospitals
- Growing Demand for Population Health Management
- Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure
- Growing Preference for Paperless Environment
- Instant Return of Investment (ROI) in Healthcare
- Healthcare Industry 4.0
- Revolution in Big Data for Healthcare Patterns
