Mining production company Vast Resources saw revenue from its two operational mines grow 5% over the six months leading to 30 September but a number of factors, including the increased cost of sales, swung the group to a loss. Operationally, Vast saw a 20% increase in gold production to 8,775 troy ounces at its Pickstone-Peerless mine in Zimbabwe, and its Romanian operation, raised copper concentrate production 35% to 1,910 tonnes, but watched its zinc contrate production slip 9% to 270 tonnes. ...

