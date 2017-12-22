The "Europe Food Processor Market By End Use Sector (Residential Vs. Commercial), By Working Capacity (Below 1.4L, 1.4L-2.5L, and More than 2.5L), By Power (Less than 400W, 400-499W, etc.), By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Europe food processor market stood is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, in value terms, during 2016-2022.
With technological advancements, product innovations and busy lifestyle of consumers, the popularity of food processors in Europe is continuously increasing. Moreover, manufacturers are rapidly innovating their products with an aim of providing multi-functional features in a single appliance.
Substantial increase in disposable income of consumers coupled with rise in number of household units is contributing to the rapid growth in the sales of household appliances, including food processors, in Europe.
Europe Food Processor Market discusses the following aspects of food processor market in Europe:
- Food Processor Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By End Use Sector (Residential and Commercial), By Working Capacity (Below 1.4L, 1.4L-2.5L and More than 2.5L), By Power (Less than 400W, 400-499W, 500-599W and 600W Above), By Country
- Pricing Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends Developments
- Growing Demand for Smart Kitchen Appliances
- Increasing Preference of Online Sales Channel
- Surging Inclination towards High Quality Products
- Rising Preference for Home Cooking
- Continuous Launch of Innovative Products
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Food Processor Market Overview
5. Europe Food Processor Market Outlook
6. Germany Food Processor Market Outlook
7. France Food Processor Market Outlook
8. Spain Food Processor Market Outlook
9. Italy Food Processor Market Outlook
10. United Kingdom Food Processor Market Outlook
11. Russia Food Processor Market Outlook
12. Netherlands Food Processor Market Outlook
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Import Export Analysis
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends Developments
17. Policy Regulatory Landscape
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Andrew James UK LTD.
- BSH Hausgerte GmbH
- Clatronic International GmbH
- DS Produkte GmbH
- De'Longhi SpA
- Groupe SEB
- Jupiter Kchenmaschinen GmbH
- KitchenAid Europa Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Magimix SAS
- Panasonic Europe Limited
- Severin Elektrogerte GmbH
- Taurus Group
- Vitaeco s.r.l
- Vorwerk Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42vbd9/europe_food?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005332/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Household Appliances