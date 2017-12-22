The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive camera module marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global automotive camera module market by application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), by system functionality (driver assistance camera and driver support cameras), and by geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive camera module market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance: a major market driver

The passenger vehicle segment dominated the market with approximately 67% share in 2016

The Americas dominated the global automotive camera module market with a share of 39% in 2016

Automation Engineering (AEi Boston), Autoliv, Bosch, and Continental are the leading players in the market

Increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance: a major market driver

In every area of application, including automotive, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) are gradually replacing charge coupled device (CCD). CCD sensors were widely used in the automotive sector for machine vision applications. CMOS sensors have gained popularity due to factors such as low cost and high performance. CCD image sensors need a specialized manufacturing process, and it is used in high-end consumer electronic products and automotive applications and thus, are more expensive than CMOS sensors. As a result of rapid technological advancements, CMOS sensors have reduced the performance gap between CMOS sensors and CCD sensors even though CCD sensors had better performance than CMOS sensors.

US drives the market in the Americas

The US consists of the major share in the automotive camera module market in the Americas. The cars that offer safety equipment are rated by the US NCAP, governed by the US Department of Transportation's NHTSA. OEMs include ADAS features in their vehicles to achieve higher ratings. These measures increase the adoption of safety assist functions, such as surround view systems and night vision technology. The increasing penetration of ADAS will simultaneously raise the adoption of camera-based technologies in luxury vehicles.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "On-road accidents caused due to unobtainable visibility on blind spots have major effects in the US. Feature provided by ADAS, such as blind spot detection and surround view systems, play a crucial role in avoiding fatal accidents. The department of NHTSA has mandated for OEMs to provide driver assistance systems in all vehicles by 2018. The growth of the luxury vehicle segment and increasing adoption of ADAS is expected to drive the automotive camera module market during the forecast period."

Competitive vendor landscape

In terms of technological advancements, the global automotive camera module market is highly competitive as vendors continuously include new features to create product differentiation. Vendors offer a wide product portfolio in both active and passive safety systems. ADAS technologies by major OEMs to improve safety. Camera module systems such as park assist, 360° surround view system, rearview camera system, and backup cameras will witness growth in the forecast period.

