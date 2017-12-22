sprite-preloader
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Rio Tinto PLC of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017 - RIO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Rio Tinto PLC ("Rio Tinto") (NYSE: RIO) between October 23, 2012 and February 15, 2013. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/rio-tinto-plc-2?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In 2011, Rio Tinto acquired certain Riversdale Mining Limited coal assets in Mozambique that became known as Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique ("RTCM"). The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding RTCM's true value, including that: (1) within months of the purchase, now-former senior executives knew of material problems adversely affecting RTCM's multi-billion dollar publicly reported valuation; (2) as time passed, the same senior executives knew of additional problems and events that, under applicable accounting rules, required an impairment analysis of RTCM and reductions in its reported valuation; and (3) these executives thwarted the required impairment analysis and continued to tout RTCM's value to investors.

If you suffered a loss in Rio Tinto, you have until December 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


