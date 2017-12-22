Forex - A New Service Available on the Cinkciarz Platform

LONDON, December 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Conotoxia.com provides access to the Forex market. The high risk of Forex transactions and the possibility of losing capital is clearly stated.

According to financial regulators, around 80% of investors lose money on the Forex market. This is why the offer is primarily addressed to people with relevant experience and knowledge.

Forex transactions include currency trading, but also commodities and stock market indexes. The new service provides financial news, expert analyses and educational materials as support. Users are protected against having a negative balance in their Forex account.

Conotoxia Ltd. is the provider of Forex services. It is notified in countries of the European Economic Area and regulated by CySEC.