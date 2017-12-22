Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses purchases a logistics site of 26.000 m² in the Brussels periphery for € 13,8 million with a view to a complete redevelopment in 2020

As a result, the share of logistics real estate in the portfolio increases to 54%.
The transaction includes a capital increase through a contribution in kind.
With the acquisition of this logistics site in the Brussels periphery, Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereafter Intervest) continues to expand its logistics real estate portfolio.
In Belgium, Intervest's investment strategy focuses on the important logistics axes, including the Antwerp-Brussels-Nivelles axis. The acquired site is located on the Brussels periphery (in the industrial area in Zellik - Asse) near the Brussels ring road and the E40 and E19 motorways. The Brussels periphery remains a top location for Belgian logistics, both for national distribution and for rapid urban distribution.
Further to this € 13,8 million transaction, the fair value of Intervest's logistics real estate portfolio increases by approximately 4% to € 357 million, with logistics real estate now making up 54% of the total real estate portfolio of over € 660 million.

