Omar 'Iceman' Sharif and Fredro Starr (ONYX) are leveraging the Mash in music digital platform to personally connect and share exclusive experiences and content with massive online urban audiences.

"I want to amplify the value of urban artists, music and entertainment. The disenfranchised urban youth of today can use Mash to connect with online fans across social platforms, as it respects artists by paying up to 90% of the offer price, unlike any other digital platform today", Omar 'Iceman' Sharif.

Iceman is a recognised entertainment executive working with urban music and film content, from NYC, who realises the value of Mash's technology platform to drive value for urban content makers and fans.

"Mash enables artists to become internet entrepreneurs without them even realising it, via a simple platform enabling artists to sell, both experience and content offers, directly to their massive online and social media fans, without looking like a 'sell out'. Think of a 'Shopify' for artists, on steroids!" Reff Sykes, Mash CEO.

Now Artists can get paid for giving their fans what they crave! Mash artists Get smart, Get Fans and Get Paid.

"Mash enables artists to access rich fan insights, manage their music distribution directly and amplify their social media management capabilities." Reff Sykes.

Iceman introduces Fredro Starr (ONYX) with an exclusive interview on the latest Fire Starr 2 album, click here to view https://mashlove.us/ICEMAN/Zu3PbosSG

Omar has worked with (Maria Carey, Jay Z, Sugar night) and recently completed directing the American Rapstars movie (with P'diddy, Snoop dogg, Jay Z, Old dirty bastard). Omar is now focusing his efforts as an executive to amplify the urban content market, (music and video) with, Fredro Starr (ONYX) (Bag Talk entertainment, Suge Knight, Mad Money records, Def Jam records, Deathrow Records, Sticky fingers, Sunset park/ Save the last dance, Clockers, Strapped).

