The global commercial aircraft airframe materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005159/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft airframe materials market 2017-2021 under their energy library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global commercial aircraft airframe materials market segmentation by aircraft type and geography

Technavio's report on the global commercial aircraft airframe materials market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by aircraft type, including narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft. As projected in 2016, approximately 63% of the market share originated from the narrow-body aircraft segment. The increasing popularity of point-to-point flying approach and the demand for cost-effective narrow-body aircraft will remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global commercial aircraft airframe materials market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2016, approximately 45% of the market share came from the Americas. The aerospace industry in the Americas is matured, and it is supported by the booming aviation base in North American countries, particularly in the US. North America had about one-third of the global operational fleets by the end of 2016, and this number is expected to increase in the next two decades. North America contributes to almost one-fourth of the global aerospace production.

"The US dominates the aerospace manufacturing among other nations in the Americas. The aerospace supply chain is highly dependent on sales to airlines and the governments. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for air travel and fluctuating fuel prices that has surged the demand for fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft," says Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace components research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Commercial aircraft airframe materials market: competitive vendor landscape

The mix of materials in aviation will continue to change in upcoming years. Fresh machinable metals, composites, and new metal alloys will replace the traditional materials. The aviation industry is moving towards lightweight components and structures having increased strength with improved corrosion and heat resistance. Due to this, material suppliers are channelizing substantial funds in research and development of new-generation materials that can cater to the increasing demand.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing orders for new-generation aircraft

Growing demand for lightweight airframe materials

Market challenges:

High production and maintenance cost

Technical hindrances associated with repair and maintenance of composite materials

Market trends:

Adoption of 3D printing technology for aircraft airframe

Carbon nanotube composites in airframe manufacturing

Get a sample copy of the global commercial aircraft airframe materials market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing aerospace components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005159/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com