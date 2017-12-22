sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 23.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,87 Euro		+0,03
+0,14 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.12.2017 | 18:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Disclosure in accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (transparency regulations)

Further to the capital increase and the issue of new shares as at 22 December 2017 in the context of the contribution in kind of a building in Zellik, the total authorised share capital of Intervest as at 22 December 2017 is € 167.719.793. The capital is represented by 18.405.624 fully paid-up ordinary shares. There are no preference shares.

Full press release:

Change of denominator (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2158286/829636.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)