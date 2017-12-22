Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Disclosure in accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (transparency regulations)

Further to the capital increase and the issue of new shares as at 22 December 2017 in the context of the contribution in kind of a building in Zellik, the total authorised share capital of Intervest as at 22 December 2017 is € 167.719.793. The capital is represented by 18.405.624 fully paid-up ordinary shares. There are no preference shares.

Change of denominator (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2158286/829636.pdf)



