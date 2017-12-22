

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with small losses. Investor sentiment took a hit due to the results of yesterday's election in Catalonia, where the separatists won a majority. The news has investors concerned that Spain will now endure further political turmoil. Shares of Spanish banks were under heavy pressure as a result.



Trading activity was rather subdued ahead of the long holiday weekend, with some markets like the FTSE of the UK closing early.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.48 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.27 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.28 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.40 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.32 percent.



In Frankfurt, ThyssenKrupp lost 0.93 percent after it reached a collective agreement with trade union IG Metall on the planned merger of its European steel business with India's Tata Steel.



In London, retailer Next rallied 3.71 percent on holiday sales optimism.



GVC Holdings fell 2.30 percent while Ladbrokes Coral Group advanced 1.447 percent. The companies said that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by GVC to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Ladbrokes Coral.



German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in January, survey data from the market-research group GfK showed Friday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 for January from 10.7 in December. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.7.



Germany's import price inflation increased in November, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Producer price inflation rose marginally to 2.7 percent in November from 2.6 percent in October. The annual increase was largely driven by the 17.3 percent surge in energy prices.



France's economy grew more than previously estimated in the third quarter, detailed figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, instead of 0.5 estimated previously. The economy had expanded by 0.6 percent each in the previous two quarters.



French producer prices in the domestic market increased at a faster pace in November, the statistical office Insee reported Friday. Producer prices climbed 1.4 percent month-over-month in November, well above the 0.2 percent slight increase in October.



The UK economy grew at a slightly faster pace as initially estimated in the third quarter, but higher inflation and real pay squeeze weighed on consumer spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, faster than the 0.3 percent growth seen in the first two quarters of 2017, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods showed a notable increase in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders surged up by 1.3 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.



The increase in orders came in below economist estimates for a 2.0 percent jump, although the revised drop in the previous month was much smaller than the 0.8 percent decrease that had been reported.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a smaller than expected increase in U.S. personal income in the month of November, while personal spending climbed by more than expected.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected another 0.4 percent increase.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial increase in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 17.5 percent to an annual rate of 733,000 in November from the revised October rate of 624,000.



Economists had expected new home sales to drop to 654,000 from the 685,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by more than initially estimated in the month of December, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for December was downwardly revised to 95.9 from the preliminary estimate of 96.8. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 97.1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX