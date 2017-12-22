

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast-casual restaurants chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), faces another food safety scare as Los Angeles Health Department commenced an investigation on reports of employees at a Chipotle restaurant having nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.



According to reports, the burrito chain reported that some of its workers complained of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to local health officials. The Los Angeles Health Department's Acute Communicable Disease Control unit has sent an email stating that it 'is aware of reports of illness and is investigating.'



The sick employees have been kept out of work for the time being. A number of customers have also reported similar symptoms after eating at the same restaurant situated at 4550 West Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.



'As a precautionary measure, we have implemented heightened preventative procedures at this restaurant,' Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said to CNN Money. The location remains open for business.



The company has been fighting a series of food safety crises over the past couple of years. Last time it was hit with food safety scandal Chipotle had to struggle with sales slump. However, the company tried out new marketing strategies and were able to woo back customers to its outlets. However, the increasing frequency of such food-related incidents continue to affect the company. The company, a burrito and tacos chain, was spun off from McDonald's in 2006.



