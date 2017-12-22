The global commercial vehicle AEBS market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 10% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global commercial vehicle AEBS market by vehicle type, including LCVs and HCVs. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Market driver: efforts toward cost reduction with the integration of advanced sensor technologies

Consumers focus more on safety features which maximize protection as compared to other infotainment features in the commercial vehicle market. Advanced braking-related safety technologies that aid in preventing collisions are some of the specific features that the consumers prefer. Collision avoidance systems are being implemented in most of the offerings provided by automakers due to the increase in customer demand and safety norms. In the high-end segment, AEBS is considered a standard fitment. OEMs are compelled to incorporate such systems into their offerings due to governmental regulations mandating the implementation of AEBS in commercial vehicles. Even though this increases the cost for manufacturers in the initial stage, however, the cost is expected to reduce with the increased offerings in the market.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "The cost of implementation of AEBS is expected to reduce due to advanced sensor technologies and integration of sensors. Same sensors use multiple algorithms for different applications such as collision avoidance, cruise control, and AEBS, thus reducing the requirement of additional sensors and minimizing the sensor fusion complexity. Cost-cutting of AEBS helps manufacturers to expand the incorporation of AEBS in other commercial vehicle models, which would drive the global commercial vehicle AEBS market."

Market trend: AEBS with active steering control in commercial vehicle

In terms of system architecture and functionality, advanced braking technologies witness continuous development. The passenger car market and the commercial vehicle market are witnessing rapid development in braking technology. The American auto component makers 'WABCO' and 'ZF Friedrichshafen' have developed a technology known as 'Evasive Maneuver Assist' (EMA), which combines WABCO's technology with ZF's active steering system. The system is based on the principle of WABCO's technology of OnGuardActive, which is a collision avoidance technology based on radar. One such radar-based sensor is EMA, which identifies the obstacle in front of a vehicle. The system helps in preventing collisions and ensures driver's safety. Combination of technologies such as electronic braking, electronic stability control (ESC), and AEBS is used to prevent collisions and causalities.

Market challenge: minimal benefits from standardizing the incorporation of AEBS

Players in the global commercial vehicle AEBS market prefer making AEBS an optional feature in their models rather than standardizing the same. Manufacturers believe that this gives a choice to invest in traditional or advanced braking systems to the consumers. Standardization restricts continuous innovations and advancements in braking systems. Standardization would also limit the competition in the global commercial vehicle AEBS market. Even though governmental regulations on standardizing of AEBS in commercial vehicle would drive the market, it remains a challenge.

Key vendors in the market

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen

The global commercial vehicle AEBS market consists of a few established players that manufacture and supply emergency braking systems to OEMs. With stringent safety norms and increase in vehicle safety awareness among the global population base, the competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify. The highest adoption and growth rates for AEBS is evident in dominant economies like Europe, America, and Japan. Vehicles manufactured in such economies are incorporated with advanced braking technologies owing to strict braking distance-related norms.

