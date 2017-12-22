BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - December 22, 2017) - Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE: CS) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of the Company between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Credit Suisse is a multinational financial services holding company with one of its four primary divisions focused on investment banking. The Company is based in Switzerland with its principal U.S. offices in New York, New York.

The Complaint asserts claims for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and risk controls.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisse's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded (3) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of risky, highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Credit Suisse's business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You may obtain a copy of the Complaint and join the class action at www.saxenawhite.com.

If you purchased Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016, you may contact Lester Hooker (lhooker@saxenawhite.com) at Saxena White P.A. to discuss your rights and interests.

If you purchased Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts during the Class Period of March 20, 2015 through February 3, 2016 and wish to apply to be the lead plaintiff in this action, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the Court by no later than February 20, 2018. You may contact Saxena White P.A. to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff and your interest in the class action. Please note that you may also retain counsel of your choice and need not take any action at this time to be a class member.

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts, concentrates its practice on prosecuting securities fraud and complex class actions on behalf of institutions and individuals. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured investors and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Lester R. Hooker, Esq.

lhooker@saxenawhite.com

Saxena White P.A.

150 East Palmetto Park Road, Suite 600

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Tel: (561) 206-6708

Fax: (866) 290-1291

www.saxenawhite.com