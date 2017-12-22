Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal food and beverage checkweigher marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Vendors in the global food and beverage checkweigher market are focusing on the launch of new products to the market with improved automated controls and other features. For example, METTLER TOLEDO launched three models of new checkweighers under the C Series. Vendors are focusing on delivering the checkweigher with improved control options such as Ethernet connectivity and wireless connectivity, to compete in the market. Customized options to meet unique requirements of the food manufactures are preferred by end-users.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service, "Reducing the vibration and electronic noise to offer more accurate performance should be the main focus of vendors. Vendors should make sure that they comply with legal requirements necessary for a specific country in which the manufacturing is taking place. To run a smooth production process in a food manufacturing plant, competent and trained operators are required."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bizerba

Bizerba manufactures retail scales, slicers, meat processing equipment, retail software, industrial scales, dynamic check ware, weigh price labeling systems, inspection systems, logistics systems, filling systems, labels, and industry software. The company uses efficient technological advancements in checkweighers. They are equipped with the modular BRAIN2 software platform, which ensures a standardized process and reliable data exchange.

Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company

Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company manufactures baker dough scales, connectivity solutions, floor scales, in-motion checkweighers, livestock scales, load cells, track scales, portion scales, printers, scale diagnostic tools, mobile apps, and weight indicators. The company uses effective technologies in checkweighers manufactured for the food and beverage industry. It manufactures the CIM series checkweighers with model 225 and model 825 indicator. These weight indicators that are used in checkweighers consist of Ethernet ports and USB ports, and eight operators can be programmed in these checkweighers.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works manufactures industrial solutions for metal detection, checkweighing, X-ray inspection, and data management software for the food, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries. The company operates in around 58 countries. It manufactures checkweighers under the brand Loma Systems and Avery Weigh-Tronix. The company manufactures checkweighers that follow international product safety standards. It manufactures checkweighers with minimum vibration to enhance the accuracy of the process.

METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a multinational manufacturer of checkweighers and analytical instruments. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of checkweighers for laboratory and food processing applications. It also offers solutions for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, institutions, and retail services. The company offers the total cost of ownership to end-users of checkweighers. These checkweighers have a hygienic design and a thin film transistor (TFT) color display. The ICS689 model offered by the company features flexible connectivity through the Wireless Local Area Network (WILAN) interface, with long-lasting battery packs.

WIPOTEC-OCS

WIPOTEC-OCS is one of the world's leading businesses for the dynamic weighing technology. The company manufactures machine solutions in various categories such as checkweighers, X-ray scanners, metal detectors, and catchweighers. The company uses a patented conveyor system in belt-based checkweighers. The patented conveyor system can offer smooth, safe, and reliable transport of the products.

