

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs is planning to set up a trading desk for the business of trading digital currencies such as bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The bank aims to get the new trading desk running by the end of June, if not earlier, two of the sources said in the report.



'In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them,' a Goldman spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC about the report.



If Goldman sets up the trading desk, it would become the first major Wall Street bank to trade in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, one of the hottest cryptocurrency, has soared as much as 1,700% this year, hitting above $19,000 on some exchanges.



Meanwhile, the bank is still trying to work out security issues on how it would hold the assets, the report says. The trading desk would likely be located within the bank's FICC unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX