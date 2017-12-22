The global fruit powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 7% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global fruit powder market by application, including food and beverage, and other applications. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Market driver: increasing demand for super fruit powder

Health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies among consumers have been on the rise for the past few years. Such issues are making consumers to become increasingly health-conscious and are even following a healthier lifestyle to prevent or reduce the occurrence of diseases. All-natural products are being adopted over artificial ingredients, which is increasing the overall demand for products that offer added value. Super fruits add a level of nutritional value as they are a source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Some of the super fruits are pomegranate, blueberry, strawberry, and others. Benefits such as high antioxidant content have increased the popularity of super fruit and a rise in demand.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food, "Some of the players that manufacture super fruit powders include Kanegrade, FutureCeuticals, Paradise Fruits, DMH Ingredients, and NutraDry. More players would be launching super fruit powders that can be added as an ingredient in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical applications due to the growing demand for super fruits among consumers."

Market trend: organic fruit powder

Consumers have started looking for organic products due to the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic and artificial product offerings on one's health as well as on the environment. This is also applicable to the fruit and vegetable ingredient sector. Manufacturers producing fruit powders take utmost care in selecting raw materials to meet and maintain high standards because of the volatility of sourcing organic fruit and vegetables.

Market challenge: natural disasters and adverse weather conditions

Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions, such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, frost, and pestilence, affect fruits and vegetables used for fruit powders as plantations are vulnerable to such conditions, which can further affect the production of fruit powders. Specific locations are adopted for many fruits and vegetables plantation. Fruit powder manufacturing players are dependent on such suppliers that are present in specific locations which indirectly makes them to depend on factors like weather conditions and production suitability.

Key vendors in the market

DMH Ingredients

foods inns

FutureCeuticals

Kanegrade

La Herbal

NutraDry

Paradise Fruits

Saipro Biotech

Players performance in the market is often affected by the changing consumer spending pattern, consumer tastes, and demographic trends. This can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences in the global fruit powder market. Due to the presence of many small and large players that compete based on factors like price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution, the global fruit powder market is fragmented. Intense competition among players and technological changes constitutes a challenge to the overall player operations. Players need to distinguish their offerings through their unique selling proposition (USP) and to promote the same effectively to succeed in this competitive environment.

