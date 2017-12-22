Reykjavík, 2017-12-22 19:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavík Energy) has published an updated base prospectus, in Icelandic, for the issuance of bonds and short-term notes without guarantee, on December 22, 2017.



The prospectus, published in Icelandic, can be accessed on Reykjavik Energy's website, www.or.is, or at the company's headquarters at Bæjarháls 1, 110 Reykjavík.