TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/17 -- The common shares of United Lithium Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com on the trading date.

United Lithium Corp. is a Lithium exploration and mining company that is focusing on acquiring and putting Lithium projects into production. Additionally, United Lithium Corp. is actively looking for technologies and software to streamline the mining process to ensure the efficient transport of raw materials from mine to end user along with software to certify environmentally friendly mining practices and ethically mined material certifications.

Les actions ordinaires de United Lithium Corp. ont ete approuvees pour inscription a la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur thecse.com a la date de negociation.

United Lithium Corp. est une societe d'exploration et d'exploitation miniere de lithium qui se concentre sur l'acquisition et la mise en production de projets Lithium. De plus, United Lithium Corp. recherche activement des technologies et des logiciels pour rationaliser le processus d'extraction afin d'assurer le transport efficace des matieres premieres de la mine vers l'utilisateur final ainsi qu'un logiciel pour certifier des pratiques minieres respectueuses de l'environnement et des certifications ethiques.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: United Lithium Corp. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UTL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: 13 974 342 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission:5 337 169 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Mining/Minier ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 910796 10 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 910796 10 1 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/ $CA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 27 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: July 31/le 31 juillet ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

