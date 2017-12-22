The latest market research report by Technavio on the global gaming chair marketpredicts a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global gaming chair market by type (racing chair and memory foam chairs), by pricing (low range, mid-range, and high range), and by geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global gaming chair market, according to Technavio media and entertainment researchers:

Increase in demand for sophisticated gaming techniques: a major market driver

The mid-range pricing segment dominated the market with approximately 52% share in 2016

The Americas dominated the global gaming chair market with a share of 47% in 2016

Arozzi, DXRacer, ThunderX3, and Vertagear are the leading players in the market

Gaming techniques have evolved to a considerable extent with the increase in sophisticated and complex games. The highly diverse target audience is the basis of the level of sophistication. There are several reasons for consumers to engage in gaming as some consider gaming as a source of entertainment, others consider it as an escape from reality or a medium to relieve stress. The changing consumer interests determine the sophistication of gaming. There has been a significant demand for more sophisticated games such as interactive games in the adult gaming segment and is likely to continue to grow during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of the gaming market in the Americas

The Americas, especially North America, has an extensive amount of gaming leagues, including MLB, NFL, and NBA. Gaming has evolved as a career option among a large number of individuals in this region. Such factors are boosting the demand for gaming chairs. The rise in demand for e-sports has helped the market to grow at a decent rate. Increase in the demand for gaming chairs is also attributed to the easy availability of hardcore games for download. The most advanced consoles are equipped with Wi-Fi network connectivity and HDD. This enables the gamer to access online game stores and download games onto consoles directly. Downloading games also eliminates the hassle of visiting a store to purchase physical discs, which is prone to damage by daily wear and tear.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on gaming, "Access to online games is provided by online game stores, such as Nintendo eShop, Xbox Game Marketplace, and PlayStation Network. It is attracting more players toward hardcore gaming, leading to an increase in the demand for gaming chairs."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global gaming chair market consists of players competing to gain larger market shares, and the market is highly competitive. It is crucial for vendors to tap into growing segments and localize games for different geographies to survive and succeed in the market.

