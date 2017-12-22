FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018



Financial Calendar 2018 for Sund & Bælt Holding A/S, including the subsidiaries A/S Storebælt, A/S Øresund, Sund & Bælt Partner A/S, Femern Bælt A/S, A/S Femern Landanlæg, BroBizz A/S and BroBizz Operatør A/S



Date Event 26 March 2018 Publication of financial statements for 2017[1] 23 April 2018 Annual General meeting 25 May 2018 Publication of interim report 1 January - 31 March 2018 27 August 2018 Publication of interim report 1 January - 30 June 2018 29 November 2018 Publication of interim report 1 January - 30 September 2018





[1] This does not include BroBizz Operatør A/S, which was founded on 7 December 2018, and which first financial year include the period from the foundation til 31 December 2018



