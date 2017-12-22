The global middleware as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 16% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Technavio's report on the global middleware as a service market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including SMEs and large enterprises. As projected in 2016, approximately 68% of the market share originated from the large enterprise segment.

Based on geography, the global middleware as a service market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2016, approximately 51% of the market share came from the Americas. The growth can be attributed to increase in the use of cloud computing. North America consists of the largest market in cloud professional service market. In this region, the US is the early adopter of cloud-based technology and has the highest share. Increasing use of big data and automation by companies is expected to drive the market in this region.

"In Latin America, companies are moving towards cloud-based services to improve their operational productivity and efficiency. This will help in the growth of the company and support the local economy. SMEs in this region will benefit and use this service as the installation of middleware in every device is not required. Healthcare and educational institutes are using cloud-based services to make their processes more efficient. This is expected to drive the market in this region," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Middleware as a service market: competitive vendor landscape

The global middleware as a service market report provides the list of vendors of middleware present globally. Vendors that provide MWaaS technology are included in this report. This report also includes vendors that are service integrator, which does not have their own middleware software but provides middleware from middleware technology providers. Consulting vendors, which only consult enterprises for selecting the type of middleware and helps them in managing the middleware, are also included in this report.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased use of MWaaS by SMEs

Need to focus on core competencies to improve efficiency

Market challenges:

Data security and privacy concerns on cloud

Threat from open-source vendors

Market trends:

Shift from Industry 3.0 to Industry 4.0

Increased adoption of big data analytics

