Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - This is a year when China's mobile Internet industry won the global leader, mobile application has been fully integrated into people's daily work, life and study. However, how developers may master the competition status and development trends, how investors can gain neutral & visible information?



Testin AppBase covers more than millions mobile applications data of 14 dimensions of market, operation, product and R&D. With 2017's whole year tracking test, screening and due diligence, the list of "2017 Appbase Best 50 Of China" will generate a total of 1,050 leading application in 21 categories will be released.



Based on objective assessment of an app relative to its vertical field of the same type's app's overall strength, so as to set a development strategy of product development and market balanced operation, and use it to judge the overall impact on the input and output, the static comparison and dynamic trend of invest and return and finally establish a long-term and sustained strength. At the same time, provide a basis of judging the potential for the application's synergy for investors and people in the industry.



Testin has continuously focused on the innovation and development of China mobile internet research and test since establishment, and now is honor to watch the birth to the 1,050 Best application of 2017 of China with the users, developers, professionals, investment institutions and industry entities. Testin will also witness developers' attitudes to the global mobile Internet development, from learning and participating to leading.



About Testin



Testin (http://www.testin.net) is the global leader in One-Stop-Application cloud testing services for applications such as web, mobile web, H5, native mobile APP, Lite APP, mobile games, VR/AR, wearable, AI, smart home, smart driving, IoT and industrial APP developers to provide the necessary one-stop testing services and quality assurance. Testin is the disruptor of the traditional software testing service mode, combine AI automated real device SaaS testing, crowdsourcing testing, full stack security testing and continuous big data analysis, succeeded not only in capturing the domestic market of China but also in sett its foot of the global arena, has now continued to serve more than 800,000 developers with their 2.3+ million APPs, branding clients including most tier 1 internet entities and McDonald's, Nestle, Starbucks, Daimler, BMW, Philips and Kabam, etc. Testin has been certified by ISO9000, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO17025, CMMI3 and CNAS, aim to help developers build confidence in their applications and ensure a good user experience. Testin has secured US$84.9 million in 3 rounds of IDG, Banyan, Haiyin, and CEL. Testin has been recognized as 2015 and 2016 Deloitte High-Tech & Growth Top 50 China, Red Herring Finalist 2014 Asia 100, 2015 Global 100 and 2017 Red Herring Global 100 Winner. For more information on Testin please visit http://www.Testin.net



