Lotus BioTechnology Development Corp.: LBTD Agrees to Purchase COIN Solutions to Enter Cryptocurrency with Cutting Edge Algorithm and Artificial Intelligence Software

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Mr. William Ko, President of LBTD, is excited to announce that:

LOTUS BIO- TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CORP. (OTC PINK: LBTD) has entered into a significant agreement with COIN RIG SOLUTION (Coin), an Ontario, Canada Cryptocurrency Algorithm and Encryption Company. The agreement allows LBTD to lead the Cryptocurrency market with its own algorithm optimizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) that allows mining bitcoins, ethereum, litecoins and other cryptocurrencies. The AI will choose the most profitable currency to mine on any specific day. COIN is employing its expert algorithm specialist so that LBTD can build an expert team of smart cryptocurrency programmers.

We have a new twitter feed as of today. @lbtd_coin_rig

The current combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies is valued at over $557,000,000,000 (five hundred fifty-seven BILLION dollars) U.S. Dollars today.

LBTD is in the process to acquire up to 100% of COIN, paid in shares of LBTD or in cash equivalent of at a price to be determined at a later date, an enter this lucrative market together.

COIN RIG SOLUTIONS is the authority on mining cryptocurrencies utilizing application specific integrated circuit mining rigs, which are high-performance computer systems used for cryptocurrency mining. The dash rigs and bitcoin rigs it will obtain are high powered CPU and GPU servers and are customized to the company's specifications. Each is considered to be the most powerful available in the marketplace currently in terms of hash rate.

"As education of digital coin mining continues, here is our technical analysis that most companies do not share to the public: The strength of a machine is measured in terms of its hash rate and electricity use. A machine that has a higher hash rate and uses less electricity than an alternative machine is considered more powerful because it can mine more coins while using less power. The hash rate measures how powerful a miner's machine is. Specifically, it measures the number of times a hash function can be computed per second. A higher hash rate is better when mining as it increases your opportunity of finding the next block and receiving the reward," said Ko.

"We at LBTD are open and are willing to educate the public about cryptocurrency mining. The more our investors know the higher their confidence levels are with LBTD. We will learn as well and want to build a great company with great technology and with great profitability. We will invest in smart people and smart hardware for maximum efficacy in the mining marketplace," said William Ko, President of the Company.

About Lotus Bio-Technology Corp:

Lotus Bio-Technology is a company actively seeking new opportunities to add shareholder value with strategic partnerships. The Company is currently headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. It has an agreement with Coin Rig Solutions as of Dec. 22, 2017, to allow the Company to enter the cryptocurrency industry, a half-trillion dollar marketplace.

Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Website: http://lotusbiotechnologies.com

Twitter: @LBTD_COIN_RIG

Forward-Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words "want", "willing", "to lead", "wishes", "aspires", "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to Caduceus Software Systems Corp., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lotus Bio-Technology Corp., disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp.