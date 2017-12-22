Today S&P Global Ratings affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Iceland at 'A/A-1'. The outlook is stable and balances the potential for improvements in Iceland's fiscal position against the risks of the economy overheating in the next two years.



