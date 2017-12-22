MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/17 -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look Vision"), today announces the appointment of Tania M. Clarke, CPA, CA, and CPA-US as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, to take effect on February 12th, 2018.

Ms. Clarke is an experienced senior financial executive with over 20 years of experience with both public and private companies in various industries principally in Canada. For the past three years she has served as chief financial officer of a TSX listed company with well-known banners and an extensive corporate and franchised network in the restaurant chain business across Canada. Her previous experience includes having served as executive vice-president, chief financial officer or controller of companies in the specialty coffee and coffee maker industry as well as in the stationary, gift and toy business. A native of Montreal, Ms. Clarke is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-US) and is a graduate of Concordia University (B.Com and Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy). She began her career at a major Canadian audit firm.

Antoine Amiel, the President of New Look Vision, stated that: "We welcome Tania to the senior management team. Her track record and experience, more recently with multi-site retail, but also with financing, acquisitions and reporting for publicly listed companies will fit in well with our current strategic and operating priorities at New Look Vision. She will continue to be based in Montreal and in addition to her duties and responsibilities as chief financial officer will assist me with investor relations".

As of November 30th, 2017, New Look Vision had 15,439,260 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 378 stores mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

