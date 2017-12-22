Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of $150,250.05. The Company will be issuing 1,001,667 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one half (1/2) common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to that date which is 30 days following the date the Company issues a news release announcing the published closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange has been equal to or greater than $0.35 for ten consecutive trading days.

All securities issued in the placement are subject to a four-month hold period. The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used to advance the Company's recently acquired Gunners Cove property located 20km north of St. Anthony in Newfoundland, and other Canadian exploration expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), with the company using its best efforts to ensure that such Canadian exploration expenses qualify as a flow-through mining expenditure for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the company's exploration projects.

Finders' Fees totalling $10,937 will be paid to certain finders in accordance with Exchange policies.

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 38,741,073 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

Michael Stares, President and CEO

