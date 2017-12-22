American Leisure Holdings, Inc.'s GG Media Network Provides Business Update and 2018 Road Map

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / American Leisure Holdings (OTC PINK: AMLH), parent of GG Media Network, an eSports production and content creation company has announced recent business developments and its planned course of action for 2018 to become a leader in eSports media.

"As we wrap up 2017, AMLH leadership has been working closely with our accountants to complete audits and become fully reporting," said CEO Christian Bishop. "We appreciate everyone's patience while this is completed. We are eager to put all legacy issues behind us." The Company has also engaged financial institutions to resolve some of its indebtedness, and today announced an agreement to pay off substantially debt with Company stock. "We expect this transaction to help clean up our balance sheet and position us for growth in 2018," Bishop added.

Announcing multiple high profile content deals, revenue projections and a major shift to eSport center ventures, the Company believes that 2018 will mark a turning point.

"The world of eSports is expanding rapidly, already reaching $1.5B globally with no sign of slowing down," Bishop noted. "Industry analysts expect revenues in the sector to grow 26% by 2020. We are looking forward to significant growth as we aim to capture market share focused around the amateur gaming audience."

"GG Media is working closely with eSport centers and the US to integrate content and solidify distribution channels. To address this market GG Media will continue to produce a slate of eSport programming pilots in 2018, working closely with studios to produce engaging and entertaining content for the fans."

In addition to content deals, GG Media has been retained by a variety of creative agencies and media partners to craft their gaming strategy and content opportunities for some of the top brands in the world. "This is a testament to the quality of talent we have on our team and we are fortunate to work with leaders in the industry," Bishop added.

"We are excited to have locked in a licensing deal with the largest independent eSports center located in the Los Angeles area. GG Media's leadership team has been instrumental in helping craft the content strategy for their multimillion-dollar production and gaming facility.

"With games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds drawing 200 Million unique visitors - and most of those fans and viewers - we believe GG Media has a huge opportunity to gain market share through quality content. Fans and viewers want to be able to attend and see the world of eSports firsthand, and we will be in a position to deliver.

The Company also plans to focus on bringing in new talent with skills that bring value to partners, shareholders and viewers. In keeping with this effort to streamline and align its team around its core gaming strategy, the Company announced that Mariel Reyes and Jim Diprima are no longer executives with AMLH.

"In the new year we will be offering public tours of our facilities, and we invite our fans and followers and see our activities first hand," Bishop said "In addition, we are pleased to announce we will be releasing video interviews with The Investor Town Hall Show for updates and developments, so investors can learn more about our future offerings directly from management."

About GG Media Network

GG Media Network is an eSports production company that seeks to redefine how news and information about eSports and gaming are covered and shared. Unlike any other company, GG Media Network seeks to provides the tools and resources for gamers, fans and enthusiasts to connect and interact with the games they love and the content that feeds their passion. Based in Southern California, In 2017, GG Media Network acquired American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC: AMLH). To learn more about GG Media Network visit our website: www.GGMediaNetwork.com. Get to know us, Like GG Media Network on Facebook: @GGMediaNetwork and follow us on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork and @MrCBishop.

SAFE HARBOR:

Statements about the Company's future expectations, and all other statements in this press release that are not s historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends to make its forward-looking statements within the safe harbors created thereby. Statements in this press release about the Company's plans for the business in 2018, including planned media offerings, contracts and relationships with media partners, projections for market growth and the Company's ability to participate in such growth, customer appeal for its product offerings and successfully completing audits and public reporting requirements, are all forward-looking statements. You may also identify forward looking statements by use of he words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the volatility of the Company's common stock, which can result in substantial dilution through shares issued in the Company's 3(a)(10) transaction announced today, the Company's brief operating history, the inherently speculative nature of future business plans and projections, the susceptibility of media enterprises to changing trends and tastes, the challenge of successfully creating new media content and realizing planned media productions, challenge of completing audits and reports following a "reverse merger" with an unrelated company, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein.

Absence of Current Information. The Company is currently not in compliance with the OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guideline. Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide adequate current information to the public markets. With a view to encouraging compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created the OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. As a result of AMLH's non-compliance, OTC has designated AMLH as "No Information" and "Caveat Emptor."

