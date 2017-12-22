Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. (TSXV: OS) (the "Company" or "Osprey") announces that it has adopted amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to include advance notice provisions (the "Advance Notice Provisions"), which were approved by the shareholders of Osprey at its annual and special meeting held December 14, 2017.

The Advance Notice Provisions include, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to Osprey in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of Osprey.

The Advance Notice Provisions set a deadline by which shareholders must submit nominations (a "Notice") for the election of directors to Osprey prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders. The Advance Notice Provisions also set forth the information that a shareholder must include in the Notice to Osprey, and establish the form in which the shareholder must submit the Notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, a Notice must be provided to Osprey not less than 30 days and not more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting. However, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, a Notice must be provided to Osprey not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting), a Notice to Osprey must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

A copy of the amended Articles of Incorporation, including the text of the Advance Notice Provisions, has been filed under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

About Goldenville and Osprey

Osprey is focused on exploring historically producing gold properties in Nova Scotia, Canada. Osprey has the option to earn 100% (subject to certain royalties) in five properties, including the Goldenville Gold Project, Nova Scotia's largest historic gold producer. Goldenville hosts a current Inferred Resource of 2,800,000 tonnes at 3.20 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold for 288,000 ounces of gold (2,800,000 tonnes at 4.96 g/t gold for 447,000 ounces of gold uncapped) near the town of Sherbrooke, NS. All five properties in Osprey's current portfolio have a history of high-grade gold production. A copy of the Company's technical report titled "Technical Report on the Goldenville Property, Guysborough County, Nova Scotia Canada" prepared by Brandon Macdonald, P.Geo., dated effective February 15th, 2017 is available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Vice President of Exploration Perry MacKinnon, P.Geo, a 'Qualified Person' under NI 43-101.

Additional information regarding Osprey and the Goldenville property is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.ospreygold.com.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Osprey within the meaning of applicable securities laws.