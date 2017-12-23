First Energy Metals Limited: First Energy Metals Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / First Energy Metals Limited ("First Energy" or the "Company") (TSX-V: FE, OTC PINK: ASKDF, FSE: DFLA) announces the resignation of Mr. Warren Mirko as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Mirko for his service and wishes him success in his current and future business endeavors.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Gurminder Sangha, to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Sangha is an independent business advisor to the resources industry and brings over twelve years of management and financing expertise in both public and private companies. Mr. Sangha has served as a board member of various TSX Venture Exchange listed companies and assisted with corporate finance duties, business development activities, and governance.

