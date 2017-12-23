Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it has conducted, and that it has closed, a non-brokered private placement raise where Six Hundred and Thirty-Seven Thousand Dollars ("$637,000.00") CDN was raised by issuing Four Million Two Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Seven ("4,246,667") Units at a price of Fifteen Cents ("$0.15") CDN per Unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation, and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation for Twenty-Five Cents ("$0.25") CDN for a period of 36 months from the closing date. All common shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. In connection with the closing of this private placement offering, Advantagewon Oil Corp., paid finder's fees totaling Fifty Thousand, Nine Hundred & Sixty Dollars ("$50,960.00") CDN in connection with certain subscriptions for the Corporation's Units. Proceeds of the placement will be used for both acquisitions and for working capital purposes.

The Corporation also announced today that commencing in January of 2018, AOC has entered into a four month social media awareness programme with Spotlight Growth. SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, crowdfunding, and other emerging growth investors. Through its high-quality content creation, investors are able to gain further insights into the world of micro-cap growth investing. The Corporation has agreed to issue Forty Thousand ("40,000") common shares to Spotlight Growth for its services. All shares issued to Spotlight Growth will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Charles Dove

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (403) 815-2440

E: charles.dove@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Paul Haber

Chairman & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -