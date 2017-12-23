Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO and Chairman of Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd., talks about the company's real-time aircraft monitoring system.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/star-navigation-ceo-clip-90sec/

Star Navigation is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA):

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Star Navigation has developed the STAR-ISMS® In-flight Safety Monitoring System - the first system in the world to feature in-flight data monitoring and diagnostics with a real-time, secure connection between aircraft and ground, made possible through current technology and satellite transmission. Our focus is on aerospace solutions that provide well balanced benefits for industry, airlines, consumers and the environment. Our solutions address primary issues in the aviation industry for safety and efficiency.

www.star-navigation.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com