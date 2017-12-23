Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - President and CEO of Berkwood Resources Ltd., Tom Yingling talks about the companies extraordinary Graphite drilling success.





Berkwood Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BKR):

The commercial market for Graphite is diverse worldwide. The Graphite industry is experiencing an increase in demand from numerous industrial sectors, spanning both developing and developed economies. Traditional uses of Graphite include steelmaking, electrodes in electric arc furnaces, brake linings, modern pebble bed nuclear reactors, and dry lubricants. There has been an escalation in the use of Graphite in clean energies such as lithium ion batteries and fuel cells, which power hybrid and electric vehicles.

berkwoodresources.com

