What Is Monero (XMR)?If I had to answer "What is Monero" in fewer than five words, I'd say, "the most private cryptocurrency." Unlike most existing blockchain cryptocurrencies, where transactions are openly verifiable and traceable by anyone, Monero (XMR) offers completely private, censorship-proof, untraceable, and opaque transactions.Monero's "CryptoNote" platform was designed to provide a solution to the problem of how to buy Monero and how to sell Monero without being traced. The platform enables users to hide all transaction data, including the sender's.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...