Take A Break Travel Announces New Locations for 2018 from Las Vegas to Fort Lauderdale

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2017 / Las Vegas-based Take A Break Travel has announced new locations coming to members for 2018. Take a Break Travel is known for having made going on a vacation, a breeze. You can choose from a wide selection of exotic locations around the world. What differentiates this agency from others is its personalized services to clients. The company offers vacation plans for any selection of budgets. All that you need to do is to give a call and the company's friendly travel agents can help you identify your perfect vacation destination.

In 2018, travel has boomed, according to Frommers. Take a Break Travel was known for winning Best Travel Club Award for 2017 and that didn't come as a surprise for those who have known the agency for some time. Given the excellent customer service and the array of vacation packages that the agency offers, the award from the Travel Association of America is yet another feather in the cap of the agency. The Travel Association of America, in fact, reviewed the rates offered by the agency throughout the year. Needless to say, the agency beat the competition hands down on several fronts to be selected for the prestigious award.

The exclusive member club option provided by the agency offers travelers the option to visit some of the most exotic destinations globally. The Caribbean Islands, for example, is a popular choice. Similarly, there are a whole lot of charming little towns in Europe that have always been a favorite with travel enthusiasts. Of course, the agency is also forever adding to the already long list of destinations, too.

About Take a Break Travel

If you are someone who wants to lay around a pool, soaking in the sun, while you travel in style, then try out the various cruise plans offered by the agency. In fact, it offers the choice of multiple cruise lines. What is more, since the agency works with several cruise lines, you are never far away from your next cruise. You can embark on your dream journey from several ports spread around the country.

For those destinations that do not get fully booked, the agency offers hefty discounts. So, if you are someone who is game enough to leave on a vacation at a short notice, then you stand a wonderful chance of bagging an unbelievable deal.

The hard-working team at Take A Break Travel is always coming out with new vacation plans for its customers. They understand that a vacation is something extremely special and precious for today's busy customer. That's why they work tirelessly to make your vacation an unforgettable experience. Make sure you contact our team for your next vacation. We will be only too happy to help you.

Contact:

Take A Break Travel

Ph# (954) 735-3370

Contact@TakeABreakTravel.com

http://takeabreaktravel.com/

SOURCE: Take a Break Travel