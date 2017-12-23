Hässleholm, Sweden, 2017-12-23 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eolus has signed an agreement with Aquila Capital regarding the sale of the wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen comprising 61 wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 232 MW. The preliminary purchase price for the wind farms amounts to EUR 264 million.



The transaction covers the sale of all the shares in the respective project companies that holds the project rights for the wind farms. Eolus will construct both wind farms and for wind farm Kråktorpet comprising 43 turbines with a capacity of 163.4 MW Aquila will provide construction financing. The preliminary purchase price for wind farm Kråktorpet amounts to EUR 182 million. Wind farm Nylandsbergen comprising 18 turbines with a capacity of 68.4 MW will be paid in full upon completion and take over. The preliminary purchase price for wind farm Nylandsbergen amounts to EUR 82 million. Both wind farms will be commissioned during 2019.



As part of the agreement Eolus has been entrusted to provide technical, operational and administrative services for seven years for both the wind farms to maximize outcome and production from the facilities. The wind farms are located close to wind farm Jenåsen that is currently under construction by Eolus in Sundsvall municipality.



-I'm very happy to announce this agreement. Aquila Capital is making major investments in Swedish wind power and the fact that they have chosen Eolus to further extend their portfolio with 232 MW is very pleasing. This is the largest single order for Eolus to date and shows our capacity to provide competitive investments says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.



-Aquila is a very respected investor and we are glad that we can continue to develop a close relationship with them through this investment. We value the trust that has been placed with Eolus not only with constructing the wind farms but also in our asset management services says Eolus deputy CEO and COO Marcus Landelin.



Revenues from the sale of project rights for wind farm Kråktorpet will be recorded in the second quarter of Eolus financial year 2017/2018. Revenues from sale of project rights for wind farm Nylandsbergen and from the construction of the two wind farms will be recorded when construction has been completed and the wind farms have been taken over by Aquila, expected during second half of 2019.



The transaction is subject to fulfillment of a number of conditions before closing.



For further information contact: Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02 Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10



The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on December 23, 2017, at 3 PM CET.



About Eolus: Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 18 MW and a yearly electricity production of 40 GWh. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 6 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658282