ServiceSource Could See a DoublingIn searching for beaten up technology stocks that have failed to follow the NASDAQ on its 30% run this year, I've found an aggressive micro-cap that offers traders with an appetite for risk: ServiceSource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV).SREV stock is down 45% year-to-date, trading as low as $2.61 on November 6 before rallying to above the $3.00 level. However, the stock is way off from its 52-week high of $6.05 in February 2017 and $23.60 in June 2011..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...