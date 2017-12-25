Monaco Expands Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Binance

HONG KONG, December 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MCO/BNB trading pair and MCO trading promotion also announced

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced an expansion of its strategic cooperation with Binance, where Monaco's MCO token was listed on August 23 this year. Under this partnership expansion, Monaco will include support for Binance's BNB token to its platform which includes the Monaco Visa Card and Monaco mobile app. Binance will also add the MCO/BNB trading pair to its exchange on December 26. In addition, to celebrate the expansion of this partnership, Binance will host an MCO trading promotion that also begins on December 26.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco commented, "Since the successful listing of our token in August, our team has worked very closely with Binance to extend and deepen this partnership. Today's announcement is the first step in this direction. The Binance platform has been growing by leaps and bounds and we are delighted to have their support as we continue to pursue our vision of bringing cryptocurrency to every wallet."

"We are supportive of Monaco's goal to expand the ecosystem and drive cryptocurrency adoption globally," said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance. "Mutual support for our tokens is an important first step as we continue to explore ways to broaden our integration."

MCO/BNB market trading begins on December 26.

AboutMonaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet[TM]is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, at perfect interbank exchange rates. Founded inJune 2016,Monaco raisedUS$26.7 millionthrough one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices inHong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visitwww.mona.co.Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

About Binance

Binance is one of the fastest growing crypto asset exchanges in the world. Founded by a team of fintech and crypto experts - it is capable of processing more than 1.4 million orders per second, making it one of the fastest exchanges in the market. The platform focuses on security, robustness, and execution speed - attracting enthusiasts and professional traders alike. For more information about Binance please visit http://www.Binance.com