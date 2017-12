Trade cases, insolvencies, record-breaking low auction prices, China's eye watering installation rates - all this and more characterized the 2017 solar PV industry. pv magazine reflects on the biggest stories, trends and developments of the past year; and summarizes what the industry can expect in 2018.

Overall, the solar PV industry continued to go from strength to strength, with 2017 recording many impressive developments and world-firsts. The biggest news came from China, where its unparalleled installation activity surpassed even the most optimistic of forecasts. Mexico's record-breaking low auction price was another dominant headline this year, although it was overshadowed by news of insolvency by the two biggest U.S. solar manufacturers, Suniva and SolarWorld, and their subsequent Section 201 trade case.

In the technology realm, monosilicon's stellar rise to become the dominant module type was definitively a highlight, although half cut cells drew a lot of attention too. On the back of the news that NexWafe attracted even more funding, kerfless wafers are a technology to watch in the coming years.

Read on to discover how the year in solar PV unfolded month by month, and what 2018 is expected to bring:

Cheap as chips

The first month of 2017 brought with it news that solar is on course to become the world's cheapest source of energy within the next 10 years. The dramatically falling costs from the supply chain to the final product could see the average global price become cheaper than coal within the next 10 years, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

A number of hot stories hit the headlines in February, thus breaking the doom and gloom of, arguably, the worst month of the year, including the news that SolarCity would be marketed under the Tesla brand. The announcement came two months after Tesla's shareholders voted to acquire the U.S. residential solar PV rooftop company.

In the anti-dumping arena, it was announced that the European Commission would propose shorter AD tariffs on Chinese solar firms. An 18 month tariff period proposal was put to the 28 EU Member States. They had just under a month to decide whether to approve the move or not.

Days later, Mexico signed the lowest solar contract to date. Overall, contracts were signed for 1.8 GW, including one at a price of US$26.99/MWh by Fotowatio. The median price for solar in this auction was around $31.70/MWh - the lowest to date in the world.

Not to be outdone, Armenia announced it would make its first foray into the world of solar, with a 40 to 50 MW PV power plant. Over the year, the country saw a flurry of activity - the latest news in December was that work had been completed on Armenia's third large-scale solar PV plant - with plans for 2018 accelerating development further.

Emerging markets

Eni and Sonatrach are currently building a 10 MW PV plant in Ouargla.

Flickr: Hichem Merouche

Continuing the theme of emerging markets, March saw lots of activity in the large-scale project sector, including news of four bidders for Turkey's 1 GW Konya solar PV plant. Overall, the country aims to install 5 GW of PV by 2023. To date, it has installed around 1 GW. Algeria also announced it would launch a tender for the construction of large-scale PV projects totaling 4 GW. The tender will be held in three 1,350 MW phases and will select projects with an average capacity of 100 MW.

The European Commission also confirmed an 18-month extension of antidumping and anti-subsidy tariffs, with a staged phase-out, after conducting an investigation among member nations in February.

Battle lines drawn

April was characterized by news of impending trade wars. U.S.-based Suniva dominated headlines with the announcements that (i) two weeks after laying off 131 employees without notice and closing its module plant in Michigan, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy; and (ii) it submitted a petition under Sections 201 and 202 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974.

The petition calls for "global safeguard relief" from imports of crystalline silicon solar PV cells and modules, which it says have driven the company to bankruptcy. Just before all this kicked off, the Turkish Government announced a list of China-based PV manufacturers who will be subject to antidumping fees for PV imports.

Most read

The SolarWorld Americas Hillsboro facility

Image: SolarWorld Americas

The most read story of the year - SolarWorld's insolvency in May - followed Suniva's April announcement by just weeks, and shortly preceded SolarWorld's decision to join Suniva's trade petition. Unsurprisingly, SolarWorld CEO, Frank Asbeck pointed to the role of "illegal price dumping" by Chinese producers in the company's downfall. SolarWorld has led the charge against what it characterized as unfair competition from Chinese producers in both the EU and the U.S.

A ray of light in the trade case darkness, analysts at Frost & Sullivan forecast that solar will attract more investment than coal, gas and nuclear combined this year. The ...

