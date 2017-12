Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo, Dec 25, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Sacombank, one of the largest commercial banks in Vietnam and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. ("JCB"), today announced the launch of Sacombank JCB Ultimate Credit Card in Vietnam.This is the highest line of JCB for individual customers in Vietnam with income from 80 million VND per month with special promotion and premium privileges to bring the experience of luxury life.For the promotion, Sacombank JCB Ultimate Credit Cardholders receive cashback for all transactions on the weekends in specific merchant categories such as restaurant and supermarket, at the rate of 15% for overseas spending, 10% for domestic spending and 0.5% for spending on the weekdays. In addition, cardholders are offered a special dish when dining at high-end Japanese restaurant merchants.Moreover, Sacombank JCB Ultimate Credit Cardholders are entitled to a number of other privileges such as travel insurance packages around the world up to 10.5 billion; free use of over 57 lounges in Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, and Thailand; refund 0.5% of all expenditures in addition to food expenses; 24 hours/7 days a week global support through a free hotline when booking car rental, hotel, restaurant, golf in Japan.About SacombankEstablished on December 21, 1991, Sacombank is now one of the Top 5 banks in Vietnam with the strategy of becoming the leading modern universal retail bank in the region in which focusing on safety, efficiency and sustainability. Sacombank's chartered capital is over VND 18,852 billion. Sacombank has advantages of operation network with 566 transaction points in 48/63 provinces in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Sacombank is deploying more than 100 credit card products, deposits, loans, services, foreign exchange... for all individual customers and businesses. Especially, the system of issuing and managing international standard cards and e-banking system with many advanced optimization utilities are being considered as one of the most advanced in Vietnam. In addition, Sacombank is also continuously implementing preferential loan packages, connecting banks and enterprises in order to contribute to stabilizing the market, meeting the demand for capital for business development, import-export and consumption needs. Sacombank is particularly committed to cooperating with partners in various fields such as insurance, real estate, telecommunications, education, health, food, transport, agriculture... to develop specialized product lines in order to exploit the potential of retail market in Vietnam.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactSacombankCustomer Service CenterTel: +84 28 1900 555588Email: ask@sacombank.comJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBSacombankCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.