What Is Dash?Dash is a linguistic blend of the words "digital" and "cash." It's an instant-transaction, privacy-centric, digital currency based on the Bitcoin software. In its short lifespan, Dash has gone through a series of name changes. It launched as XCoin, later changed to Darkcoin, and finally settled on Dash.Talking of names, when you type "What is Dash?" in your search engine, you might come across another entirely different cryptocurrency called Dashcoin.Don't.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...