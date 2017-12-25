The global adventure motorcycles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 10% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005011/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global adventure motorcycles market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global adventure motorcycles market by engine capacity, including 500cc-1,000cc and above 1,000cc. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as (APAC, EMEA and the Americas).

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Market driver: growing popularity of long distance touring and experiential travelling

The growing popularity of long-distance touring has been monumental in the growth of the adventure motorcycles market. Adventure motorcycles are also better equipped with amenities required for long-distance touring. Riders in this segment are aged between 50-54 years, followed by 45-49 years and 55-59 years. Young riders find it difficult to afford these motorcycles as they are expensive with an averaging a price more than USD 20,000, with clothing and gear adding another USD 3,000. However, adventure motorcycles are widely being adopted as they fulfill most of the rider's requirement in long-distance touring as well as on asphalt.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components, "BMW R1200 GS Adventure, KTM 1290 series, and Honda Africa Twin are some of the prominent adventure motorcycle models in the market. These are the top selling motorcycles in the market due to their superb off-road trailing and asphalt driving capabilities. These motorcycles have helped riders cover remote parts of Mongolia, highlands of Peru and many other such locations. Due to their high engine displacements, these motorcycles can travel 200 miles and provide a great experience and high performance."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing use of active suspension systems

Suspension system in a motorcycle is designed to work according to the condition of the road. This type of suspension is known as a passive suspension system. An active suspension system acts as a perpendicular to the road and it is connected with the chassis of the motorcycle. An active suspension system is more suitable than passive suspension systems as it is more appropriate for off-road motorcycles. Rising awareness of off-road motorcycles has forced manufacturers to adapt to newer technologies to sustain in the market. Many manufacturers such as KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha have started making off-road type motorcycles with semi-active suspension systems. This trend of active suspension systems in adventure motorcycles will have a positive impact on the market.

Market challenge: expensive price range of adventure motorcycles

The price range of these adventure motorcycles is very high. Extensive use of these motorcycles has an adverse effect on fuel economy. Moreover, as the motorcycles are mostly driven on rugged roads, parts such as tires and chains need to be replaced often. With high insurance costs and high initial cost of purchase, the affordability of these motorcycles keeps on decreasing.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

KTM

BMW Group

Yamaha

Honda Motor Company

The global adventure motorcycles market caters to customers who are looking for motorcycles that can be driven on asphalt and off-road. Competition in the market is high among manufacturers as the market is witnessing substantial growth, globally. Long-distance touring is the reason behind the market facing high demand from customers. This has resulted in a high growth rate with simultaneous increase in the preference for dual sports vehicles.

Get a sample copy of the global adventure motorcycles market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive componentsresearch library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005011/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com