Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive connecting rod market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005013/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive connecting rod market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global automotive connecting rod market by vehicle type into the passenger car and commercial vehicle segment. The commercial vehicle segment accounted for more than 73% of the market share in 2016.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive connecting rod market:

Use of advanced material for manufacturing connecting rods

Increasing vehicle demand

Increasing demand for internal combustion engine in emerging countries

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Use of advanced material for manufacturing connecting rods

Using advanced materials has led to an increase in the lifespan of connecting rods. The continuous development to increase the efficiency and strength of connecting rods is driving innovation initiatives in the market. Use of advanced materials significantly reduces the replacement costs. The connecting rod is a key engine component that affects the weight of the rest of the crank train. The connecting rod, piston, piston pins, and piston rings are the key contributors to the friction of engine. Lightweighting these components helps to improve the mechanical efficiency of the engine.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrain research, "The use of fracture-split forged steel reduces the connecting rod's weight and increases its durability. It is also feasible for volume production. Reduction in the mass of the connecting rod because of reduced material use decreases the overall manufacturing cost too. The improved connecting rod manufacturing technology also results in reduced stiffness of bearings. Since connecting rods do not require frequent replacement, the overall maintenance cost of the vehicle is reduced."

Increasing vehicle demand

The automotive industry is witnessing favorable conditions in APAC owing to high demand for vehicles in emerging economies. India and China are the emerging markets, which are witnessing tremendous demand and growth in automotive sales. The recession in the Americas and EMEA has affected demand in these regions and has resulted in a decline in automotive sales.

Automotive connecting rod manufacturers are dependent on vehicle production. As Asia is experiencing increased automotive production, the demand for connecting rods is high. The drastic increase in the middle-class population and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for vehicles in Asia. Rise in the disposable income of customers has resulted in increased willingness to spend more on advanced technological features.

Increasing demand for internal combustion engine in emerging countries

The emerging countries are witnessing a steady demand for internal combustion engine (ICE). Increasing adoption of ICE in APAC and Latin America is driving the global automotive connecting rod market. Factors such as excellent drivability and stability of engine are driving the demand. ICEs are installed with a hybrid powertrain to improve fuel efficiency. ICE is the most reliable and fuel-efficient engine that is used in many of the vehicles. There have been several advancements in engine technology such as hybrids and electric alternatives, but OEMs are still relying on the ICE due to improvements made to it through advanced technologies.

"Introduction of eco-friendly locomotives will drive the demand for ICE during the forecast period. Development of eco-friendly locomotive is primarily due to growing concern for reducing CO2 emissions. The major manufacturers of ICE are Cummins, Doosan Infracore, and Hyundai Machinery. The growing demand for ICE will result in the growth of the global automotive connecting rod market during the forecast period," says Ganesh.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Homogenous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Starter Motor Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pump Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005013/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com