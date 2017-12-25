The global burritos market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global burritos market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global burritos market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including foodservice and retail. As projected in 2016, more than 74% of the market share originated from the foodservice end-user segment. The increasing number of foodservice outlets offering burritos is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global burritos market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas and EMEA. As of 2016, the Americas has a market share of approximately 60%. A better standard of living and the rise in middle-class families is driving the demand for burritos in the Americas.

"In the Americas, consumers follow a busy schedule and hectic lifestyles. This leaves them with little time for preparing meals at home. Therefore, most of the consumers prefer foodservice outlets like burrito shops to have a meal. In the US, people prefer burritos for breakfast, due to which many foodservice chains have started offering burritos as a part of their menus," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Burritos market: competitive vendor landscape

The market for burritos changes rapidly according to consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer spending patterns affect the vendors performance in the market. Change in consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends also play a pivotal role in the global burritos market. Changes in economic conditions, effects consumers' living standards which will also affect the business of the vendors.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing popularity of Latin American cuisines

Increasing number of burrito chains

Market challenges:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Risks associated with suppliers

Market trends:

Extensive marketing activities and campaigns

Growing popularity of food ordering through online portals and mobile apps

