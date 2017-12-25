Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press Release Krasnodar December 25, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" Announces its Intention to File a Notice on the Results of an Additional Share Issue with the Bank of Russia Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces its intention to file a notice on the results of an additional share issue with the Bank of Russia. Please be informed that in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 25 of Federal Law No 39-FZ dated April 22, 1996 "On The Securities Market" PJSC "Magnit" intends to file a notice on the results of an additional share issue with the Bank of Russia upon the completion of the placement of an additional issue of shares (state registration number of the additional issue 1-01-60525-P as of December 4, 2017). The type, category, series and other identifying elements of the securities constituting the placement of the additional issue of shares is as follows: Ordinary registered uncertified shares (state registration number 1-01-60525-P as of 04.03.2004), International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8). For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5050 End of Announcement EQS News Service 641787 25-Dec-2017

