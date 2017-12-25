Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press Release Krasnodar December 25, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Securities Placement Commencement Date Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2017): Magnit PJSC (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the commencement date of a securities placement. Please be informed that the shares placement commencement date (the "Placement Commencement Date") for persons which have pre-emptive rights to acquire shares is December 26, 2017. The commencement date of the placement for other persons is December 26, 2017. The Placement Commencement Date may be changed by decision of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, subject to compliance with the required information disclosure procedure for changing the placement commencement date as provided for by the current legislation of the Russian Federation, the decision on the additional issue of securities (the "Decision on Additional Issue of Securities") and the Prospectus. The completion date of the share placement (the "Placement Completion Date") shall be the earliest of the following dates: a) the 9 (ninth) business day after the Placement Commencement Date (including the Placement Commencing Date); b) the date on which the last share is placed. The Placement Completion Date shall not be later than one year from the state registration of the additional issue of the Shares. The Company shall be entitled to extend this term by making the corresponding amendments to the Decision on Additional Issue of Securities according to the procedure established by applicable legislation. Each extension of the share placement period shall not exceed one year, and the total period for the placement of shares including the prolongation period shall not exceed three years from the date of the state registration of the additional issue. Type, category, series of Ordinary registered securities: uncertified shares. The securities placed by the Company constituting an additional issue have state registration number 1-01-60525-P as of 04.03.2004), and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. State registration number of the No. 1-01-60525-P as of additional issue of securities December 4, 2017 and date of registration: Registration authority which Bank of Russia registered the additional issue of securities: Amount of securities subject to 7,350,000 (seven million offering and nominal value per three hundred and fifty share: thousand) shares with a nominal value of 0.01 (0 roubles 01 kopeck) per share Method of offering: Open subscription The offer price (including for persons entitled to exercise the pre-emptive right to acquire shares) per one share amounts to 6,185 (six thousand one hundred and eighty five) roubles. Shareholders of the Company have the pre-emptive right to acquire shares in additional issuance (the "Shares") pro rata to their shareholding (of shares of this type). Holders of the Company's ordinary shares as of the 10th day following the decision of the Company's Board of Directors on the offering of shares have the pre-emptive right to acquire Shares. 