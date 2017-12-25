The latest market research report by Technavio on the global GSM antenna marketpredicts a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global GSM antenna market by technology, (2G,2G/3G, 3G, LTE, and 5G) and by geography (APAC, EMEA and the Americas). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global GSM antenna market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services: a major market driver

The LTE segment dominated the market with approximately 48% share in 2016

The Americas dominated the global GSM antenna market with a share of 45% in 2016

Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, and Laird are the leading players in the market

There is a continuous growth in demand for faster mobile broadband communication to experience seamless integrity of connected devices. To support and enable communications over large-scale loT devices, the internet is an important access channel. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks has helped support high-bandwidth M2M applications. The roll out of 4G LTE-machines (LTE-M) and LTE-unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks is expected to facilitate faster transmission and higher volumes of data in the smart ecosystem.

The Americas dominate the market

Rapid increase in the demand for high-speed broadband access network has been observed in the region. Several online applications and social media have pressurized telecom operators to provide high-quality services. To meet the rising customer demand and implement power-efficient solutions, telecom operators had to expand their wireless networks. For example, Verizon Wireless is trying to expand its power efficiency program to deploy more small cell nodes installed with GSM antennas for LTE networks and reduce operational expenses (OPEX) on energy by half by 2020.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices, "Mobile operators in North America have outsourced their mobile backhaul networking requirements to wholesale mobile backhaul network operators. The network operators seek better, faster and more cost-effective ways to upgrade and maintain their mobile backhaul networks. This is necessary to keep pace with the ongoing growth in bandwidth growth and the performance required from 4G wireless services."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global GSM antennas market is highly competitive. There are several vendors that manufacture GSM antenna devices based on telecom requirement. Most of the communication service providers are entering the loT market with the emergence of LTE/5G technology.

