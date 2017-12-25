The global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market segmentation by product and end-user

Technavio's report on the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including more than 6-axis robots and less than 6-axis robots. In 2016, the market was dominated by the more than 6-axis robots segment.

Based on end-user, the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market has been segmented into automotive industry, metal industry, and plastic industry. The global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market by end-user was led by the automotive industry in 2016 with the highest market share of more than 38%.

"The automotive industry is undergoing major changes in the work floor due to the growing competition and operations becoming increasingly taxing. Since margins are shrinking for companies, industry players are increasingly focusing on saving costs by optimizing facilities and enhancing production with automation. Moreover, major automotive players are from Japan, Europe, and the US, where the cost of labor has been increasing at a steady rate. Owing to these factors, players in this market segment are transitioning to automation," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research

Global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market: competitive vendor landscape

The vendors in the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market include ABB, Apex Automation and Robotics, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MIDEA, Omron Adept Technologies, Staubli, Universal Robots, and Yaskawa. ABB provides high-end technology products and solutions in the fields of robotics, power, and automation. FANUC offers a wide range of robotics, CNC systems, and factory automation solutionsfor many industries such as the aerospace and defense, alternative energy, automotive, composite, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rise in implementation of lean and flexible manufacturing

Increased demand for fabricated metal products

Market challenges:

Highly priced robots

Lack of awareness at regional level

Market trends:

Increase in technological innovations to ease integration of robots

Rising development of next-generation robots

